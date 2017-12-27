Local businesses are profiting from the Jaguars' success too

JACKSONVILLE, FL - DECEMBER 10: Fans are seen in the stands in the first half of the game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Field on December 10, 2017 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Logan Bowles/Getty Images) (Photo: Logan Bowles, 2017 Getty Images)

The success of the Jaguars is trickling down to our local economy. A win on the field is translating to cold hard cash for some businesses.

One local bar is expecting to nearly double his sales this weekend.

He remembers the last time there was a frenzy over the Jaguars.

“They were really good and the whole town went crazy, that was a perfect time for us to open,” said George Sarkees, owner of The Players Grille in San Marco.

It was 1999 when George Sarkees took a chance and opened the Players Grille. A short time later the Jags would make it to the playoffs. Now for the first time in nearly two decades, the Jags will once again be in the playoffs before a hometown sold out crowd - and Sarkees expects his business will be booming.

“Oh, golly we’ll be up 85 percent,” said Sarkees.

His daughter Sarah Whalen says they already started to stock up for the big game.

“We'll probably stock up as far as beer and food and smoked chicken wings like we would for the super bowl,” said Whalen.

On Wednesday, general public tickets went on sale and sold out quickly. Dozens lined up outside EverBank field to purchase tickets including a dad, who’s a Steelers fan at heart but is supporting the team everyone is talking about.

“I purchase it for my son, it’s worth it, we live here so it's ok,” said Timothy Gardner.

Others say there’s no other team they’d rather cheer for.

“We have to support them, I mean they’re really trying hard this year,” said Phyllis Simpson.

Win or lose, these fans are ready for the playoffs.

“My mom asked me if I could work and I was like heck no I’m going to the game,” said Whalen.

This weekend the Jags are playing the Titans, it’s their last game before the playoffs.

