Local business owners team up to put smiles on mothers' faces

What happens your neighborhood donut shop teams up with your neighborhood event planner?

You’re mother just got a whole lot easier to spoil this Mother’s Day.

“I don’t even know what would you say a modern mom is really,” said Ashlyn Krall is the owner of Loba Design. She teamed up with the owner of the newly launch San Marco doughnut shop, Good Dough.

On Mother’s Day, customers had the option of purchasing a side order of spring flowers in addition to their doughnut, thanks to Krall’s florist skills.

In the generation of anything is possible, these two small business owners and moms are vowing to stick together, according to Brittany Moore.

“It’s just so incredibly important to have support whether it’s your partner your family your friends or other business owners who are moms," said Moore.

Moore who has been rolling out 1,200 doughnuts a weekend since launch said it’s also important for women especially moms to uplift each other.

But there are times when it’s not easy said Krall. “Okay I got this and I’m totally do this all and then you have days where you’re like I don’t know what I’m doing.”

It’s an example of what is backed by the Bureau of Labor and Statistics, more than 67 percent of married women are working mothers, compare that to just 31 percent in 1970

Tons of mothers waiting in line for their Mother's Day donuts! pic.twitter.com/x4uDndKHDn — Meilin Tompkins (@MeilinTompkins) May 14, 2017

