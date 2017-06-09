Loaded handgun found in carry-on bag at JIA

Weapons found by TSA at airports

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- A loaded .40 caliber gun was found on Saturday inside a passenger’s carry-on bag at the Jacksonville International Airport, according to the Transportation Security Administration.



TSA reports the weapon was one of 150 firearms found over the last two weeks in travelers' bags, at airports around the country.

The security administration warns that if passengers are found with weapons they could be arrested and fined up to $11,000.

No word on if the passenger at the Jacksonville airport will face legal consequences because of the finding.



Dozens of firearms, knives and other prohibited items are reported to be found weekly at airports by TSA.

© 2017 WTLV-TV