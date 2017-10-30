LIST | Where to go Trick-or-Treating on the First Coast

This list will be updated. If you have a time or location you want added to the list, please email us at news@firstcoastnews.com
As the sun sinks and the moon rises, goblins and ghouls will soon be haunting your neighborhood seeking Halloween treats.
Below you will find an extensive guide of local community trick-or-treat times throughout the First Coast.
10/13 - 10/31: Jacksonville Zoo Spooktacular
October 13 - 15, 20 - 22, 27 - 31, 2017
Hours: 6:30pm - 10:00pm
Area: Northside/Airport
370 Zoo Parkway, Jacksonville, FL, 32218
(904) 757-4463
10/14 - 11/04: Conner's A-Maize-Ing Acres
October 14 - November 4, 2017 Saturdays only, other day...
Hours: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm Saturdays
0 to 23 months - FREE 24 months to 4 years old - $12 ...
19856 County Road 121, Hilliard, FL, 32046
(904) 879-5453
10/20 - 31: Your Pie Southside Hallo-FREEN Costume Phot...
Monday, October 31, 2017 and Photo Contest October 20 -...
Hours: All day
One free kids meal per adult entree
Area: Southside/Mandarin
4828 W. Deer Lake Dr., Jacksonville, FL, 32246
(904) 337-0155
09/24 - 11/11: Fall Apples Class at Sweet Pete's
September 24 - November 11, 2017; Check their calendar ...
$16 per person
Area: Downtown/Riverfront/Southbank
1922 N. Pearl St., Jacksonville, FL, 32206
(904) 376-7161
10/30: Pump It Up Halloween Bounce
October 30, 2017
Hours: 3 Jump Times: 10:30am, 4:00pm, 6:00pm
Area: Intracoastal
11840 Beach Blvd., Ste 10, Jacksonville, FL, 32246
(904) 646-1441
10/31: Barnes & Noble St Johns Town Center Halloween St...
October 31, 2017
Hours: 11:00am
Free
Area: Southside/Mandarin, St. Johns Town Center
10280 Midtown Parkway, Jacksonville, FL, 32246
904-928-2027
10/31: First Baptist Church Trunk or Treat
October 31, 2017
Hours: 6:00pm - 8:00pm
Area: Westside
7587 Blanding Blvd., Jacksonville, FL, 32244
10/31: Halloween at St Johns Town Center
October 31, 2017
Hours: 6:00pm - 8:00pm
FREE
Area: Southside/Mandarin
4663 River City Dr., Jacksonville, FL, 32246
(904) 998-7156
10/31: Halloween Trick or Treat at Moosehaven
October 31,, 2017
Hours: 5:30pm - 8:30pm
free
Area: Westside
Moosehaven, 1701 Park Avenue, Orange Park, FL, 32073
(904) 278-1200
10/31: KidX Mall-O-Ween Bash at Orange Park Mall
October 31, 2017
Hours: 5:30pm - 7:30pm
FREE
1910 Wells Rd, Orange Park, FL, 32073
(904) 269-9413
10/31: Publix Trick-or-Treat
October 31, 2017
Hours: 4:00pm-7:00pm (Check with your Publix before you go)
10/31: Pump It Up Halloween Bounce
October 31, 2017
Hours: 3 Jump Times: 10:30am and 2:30pm
Area: Intracoastal
11840 Beach Blvd., Ste 10, Jacksonville, FL, 32246
(904) 646-1441
10/31: St. Paul United Methodist Trunk or Treat
October 31, 2017
Hours: 6:00pm - 8:00pm
FREE
Area: Arlington
8264 Lone Star Rd, Jacksonville, FL, 32211
(904) 724-0022
10/31: Trick or Treat at the St. Augustine Aquarium
October 31, 2017
Hours: 10:00am - 5:00pm
2045 State Rd 16, St. Augustine, FL
(904) 429-9777
10/31: Trick or Treat on the Street Downtown
Tuesday, October 31, 2017
Hours: 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
FREE
Area: Downtown/Riverfront/Southbank
117 W Duval St., Jacksonville, FL, 32202
10/31: Trunk or Treat at Trinity Baptist Church
October 31, 2017
Hours: 6:00pm - 8:00pm
Free
Area: Westside
800 Hammond Blvd., Jacksonville, FL, 32221
