LIST | Where to go Trick-or-Treating on the First Coast

As the sun sinks and the moon rises, goblins and ghouls will soon be haunting your neighborhood seeking Halloween treats.

Below you will find an extensive guide of local community trick-or-treat times throughout the First Coast.

10/13 - 10/31: Jacksonville Zoo Spooktacular

October 13 - 15, 20 - 22, 27 - 31, 2017

Hours: 6:30pm - 10:00pm

Area: Northside/Airport

370 Zoo Parkway, Jacksonville, FL, 32218

(904) 757-4463

10/14 - 11/04: Conner's A-Maize-Ing Acres

October 14 - November 4, 2017 Saturdays only, other day...

Hours: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm Saturdays

0 to 23 months - FREE 24 months to 4 years old - $12 ...

19856 County Road 121, Hilliard, FL, 32046

(904) 879-5453

10/20 - 31: Your Pie Southside Hallo-FREEN Costume Phot...

Monday, October 31, 2017 and Photo Contest October 20 -...

Hours: All day

One free kids meal per adult entree

Area: Southside/Mandarin

4828 W. Deer Lake Dr., Jacksonville, FL, 32246

(904) 337-0155

09/24 - 11/11: Fall Apples Class at Sweet Pete's

September 24 - November 11, 2017; Check their calendar ...

$16 per person

Area: Downtown/Riverfront/Southbank

1922 N. Pearl St., Jacksonville, FL, 32206

(904) 376-7161

10/30: Pump It Up Halloween Bounce

October 30, 2017

Hours: 3 Jump Times: 10:30am, 4:00pm, 6:00pm

Area: Intracoastal

11840 Beach Blvd., Ste 10, Jacksonville, FL, 32246

(904) 646-1441

10/31: Barnes & Noble St Johns Town Center Halloween St...

October 31, 2017

Hours: 11:00am

Free

Area: Southside/Mandarin, St. Johns Town Center

10280 Midtown Parkway, Jacksonville, FL, 32246

904-928-2027

10/31: First Baptist Church Trunk or Treat

October 31, 2017

Hours: 6:00pm - 8:00pm

Area: Westside

7587 Blanding Blvd., Jacksonville, FL, 32244

10/31: Halloween at St Johns Town Center

October 31, 2017

Hours: 6:00pm - 8:00pm

FREE

Area: Southside/Mandarin

4663 River City Dr., Jacksonville, FL, 32246

(904) 998-7156

10/31: Halloween Trick or Treat at Moosehaven

October 31,, 2017

Hours: 5:30pm - 8:30pm

free

Area: Westside

Moosehaven, 1701 Park Avenue, Orange Park, FL, 32073

(904) 278-1200

10/31: KidX Mall-O-Ween Bash at Orange Park Mall

October 31, 2017

Hours: 5:30pm - 7:30pm

FREE

1910 Wells Rd, Orange Park, FL, 32073

(904) 269-9413

10/31: Publix Trick-or-Treat

October 31, 2017

Hours: 4:00pm-7:00pm (Check with your Publix before you go)

10/31: St. Paul United Methodist Trunk or Treat

October 31, 2017

Hours: 6:00pm - 8:00pm

FREE

Area: Arlington

8264 Lone Star Rd, Jacksonville, FL, 32211

(904) 724-0022

10/31: Trick or Treat at the St. Augustine Aquarium

October 31, 2017

Hours: 10:00am - 5:00pm

2045 State Rd 16, St. Augustine, FL

(904) 429-9777

10/31: Trick or Treat on the Street Downtown

Tuesday, October 31, 2017

Hours: 11:00 am - 2:00 pm

FREE

Area: Downtown/Riverfront/Southbank

117 W Duval St., Jacksonville, FL, 32202

10/31: Trunk or Treat at Trinity Baptist Church

October 31, 2017

Hours: 6:00pm - 8:00pm

Free

Area: Westside

800 Hammond Blvd., Jacksonville, FL, 32221

