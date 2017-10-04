List: Stores closed on Thanksgiving 2017

Spend time with shoppers, or spend time with family? Even though Thanksgiving isn't for several weeks, several stores have already decided not to open on the holiday.
More than 75 retailers are expected to be closed on Nov. 23, according to the website BestBlackFriday.com. Here's a partial list:
Cost Plus World Market
Costco
Crate and Barrel
DSW – Designer Shoe Warehouse
H&M
Hobby Lobby
Home Depot
HomeGoods
IKEA
JOANN Fabric and Craft Stores
Lowe’s
Marshalls
Office Depot and OfficeMax
Party City
Petco
PetSmart
Pier 1 Imports
Publix
Sam’s Club
Staples
The Container Store
TJ Maxx
