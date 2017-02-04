List of winners at NFL Honors Night

HOUSTON -- The National Football League revealed the winners of its top achievements at NFL Honors Night on Saturday at Wortham Theater Center.
Athletes and celebrities walked the red carpet to watch the big event, hosted by Emmy-award winning actor and writer
Here is the list of awards and winners:
Pro Football Hall of Fame
- Former Atlanta Falcons kicker Morten Andersen will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Andersen is the NFL's all-time leading scorer with 2,544 points. Former UGA running back and Denver Bronco Terrell Davis was also inducted. Davis is the fifth Broncos player to make it into the Hall. Also inducted, LaDainian Tomlinson, Kurt Warner, Kenny Easley and Jason Taylor.
AP Defensive Player of the Year: Khalil Mack, Raiders
- Mack finished the 2016 season with 73 tackles, 11 sacks, five forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and an interception.
Salute to Service Award: Dan Quinn, Falcons
- Quinn, the Falcons head coach, won this award because of his dedication of honoring and supporting the U.S. military.
AP Offensive Rookie of the Year: Dak Prescott, Cowboys
- Prescott took the NFL by storm, filling in and eventually replacing Tony Romo under center. Prescott had 3,667 passing yards and 23 touchdowns this season.
AP Offensive Player of the Year: Matt Ryan, Falcons
- Ryan had the best year in his career, racking up 38 passing touchdowns and throwing for almost 5,000 yards. He's probably not done collecting hardware tonight.
Deacon Jones Award: Vic Beasley, Falcons
- The Deacon Jones award goes to the NFL sacks champion, and this year, Beasley led the league with 15.5 sacks in his second season.
AP Defensive Rookie of the Year: Joey Bosa, Chargers
- Bosa had a remarkable rookie season after getting selected No. 3 overall in the 2016 Draft. He had 10.5 sacks this season and had 17 tackles for loss, tied for the most this season.
AP Comeback Player of the Year: Jordy Nelson, Packers
- Nelson returned after suffering from a torn ACL in a preseason game last season. This year, he led the NFL in touchdown receptions with 14.
Assistant Coach of the Year: Kyle Shanahan, Falcons
- The Falcons got used to Shanahan's offense in his second year as the team's offensive coordinator. They scored a franchise high in points (540) and have become the most prolific and unstoppable offense in the NFL.
Castrol Clutch Performer Play of the Year: Derek Carr, Raiders
- Clutch was the perfect word to describe Carr this season, who threw 38 touchdowns. Many of those touchdowns were game-winners.
