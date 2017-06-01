List of disaster items you can buy tax-free this weekend

(Photo: Bennett, Neal)

Hurricane season is here and to help Florida residents prepare, the state is making it cheaper to buy supplies.

This weekend is the disaster preparedness sales tax holiday. That means you can pick up items to keep your family safe without paying tax on them. The items range from flashlights and candles to generators. (Full list of items/restrictions)

The tax-free holiday begins on Friday at 12:01 a.m. and ends at 11:59 p.m. Sunday. The tax-free holiday does not apply to the rental or repair of any items on the list.

To learn more about what’s on the tax-free list and to check additional information about what will and won’t be tax free, check here.

