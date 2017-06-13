Legionnaires' disease outbreak possibly linked to two Florida LA Fitness club

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health says four cases of Legionnaire’s disease in Orange County may be linked to two LA Fitness Clubs.

Recent guests of LA Fitness MetroWest on Kirkman Road and Hunter’s Creek have developed Legionnaires' disease, a form of pneumonia, health officials said.

Showers and gyms at LA Fitness locations have been closed at both locations so they can be treated with a hydro chlorinated solution. Those areas are off limits until that is done.

The health club sent notices to customers last week, warning them to watch for signs of Legionnaires' disease.

Legionnaires' disease is spread by the legionella bacteria, which, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, can grow and multiply in various parts of a building's water system.

© 2017 NBCNEWS.COM