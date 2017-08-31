Latitude 360's CEO faces criminal charges in Pennsyvlania

Latitude 360 (Photo: Latitude 360)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Criminal charges have been filed against the CEO of the now-defunct Latitude 360 on Thursday by the Allegheny County District Attorney in Pennsylvania for allegedly writing bad checks.

Brent Brown faces 34 charges, including a felony for "theft of services" while 33 other charges involve bad checks, according to the court docket.

Locally, Latitude 360 shut down in January of 2016 because it was near $3 million past due in rent, according to court filings. It served locals as a restaurant and entertainment venue for five years.

The company also had a location in Pittsburg, Pennsylvania, but it is also permanently closed.

Several workers claimed that their checks bounced or that they were not paid for the final weeks they worked at the locations.

