Latinos fear repercussions of Mexican import tax

A growing backlash over another one of President Donald Trump’s promises is getting a mixed reaction here on the First Coast.

On Thursday, Trump's administration announced the president planned to impose a 20 percent tariff on all goods shipped from Mexico to the U.S. to pay for "the wall."

White House later clarified that it is just one option.

Maria Peralta is from the Dominican Republic. For 10 years she has worked behind the register at this popular Latino market on the Southside of Jacksonville.

She says 90 percent of what they sell is imported from Mexico.



In Spanish, Peralta said what President Trump is considering won’t just affect the immigrant but everyone. She said everyone will end up paying more.

Mexico is America’s third biggest trading partner.



Peralta said she’s worried such a tax would bankrupt her boss and leave her jobless.



The store Peralta works at, sells everything from vegetables, candy, piñatas and soccer jerseys, all from Mexico



“I’m putting everything in Gods’ hand. He’s the one with the final say,” she said.



Derick Acuino is a naval veteran. He says if he has to pay more in taxes on Mexican products, so be it.



“As a country, you should have some type of control,” he said.



Acuino said, serving his country has provided him with a different view on immigration and he said his views are in line with the president's.



“If you’re not legally staying and paying taxes in the country. You shouldn't be here. Send them back wherever they belong.”

Meanwhile people like customer Jack Feeney are still waiting for more details to come out about the proposed plan.



“If paying a little bit higher for Mexican products and services is part of a well thought through economic policy, I wouldn’t necessarily mind but again...well thought through."

