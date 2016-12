MIAMI, FL - SEPTEMBER 22: A Kmart store is seen on September 22, 2016 in Miami, Florida. Kmart, now a part of Sears holdings, according to reports is closing 64 stores around the country in December. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) (Photo: Joe Raedle, 2016 Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The last remaining Kmart in Jacksonville will be closing next year.

The location at 1501 Normandy Village Parkway will start liquidation sales starting on January 6. The store will close in mid-April.

A parent company spokesperson confirmed the news on Thursday.