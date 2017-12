Jacksonville, Fla. – Last-minute holiday shoppers are expected to flock to the St. Johns Town Center on Sunday. According to a holiday shopping survey, 16 percent of Americans were expected to buy their final gifts on Super Saturday and the remaining 6 percent on Christmas Eve.

Majority of stores and malls are closing early Sunday evening, but other stores like Burlington Coat Factory, CVS Pharmacy, Dollar General, Kmart, Ross, Target and Toys R Us and Walgreens will be open with longer hours.

Jacksonville resident Sean Heffernan said the best way to brave the crowds is to be patient.

“This happens every year, so don’t rush and don’t stress if you don’t get everything you need today because there’s always another day,” he said.

The St. Johns Town Center closes at 6 p.m. Sunday.

© 2017 WTLV-TV