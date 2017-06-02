Large house fire burning off of Belle Point Parkway

Multiple crews with the Glynn County Fire Department are on the scene of a large house fire on Belle Point Parkway. Photo: Ali Davis.

The Glynn County Fire Department is on the scene of a large house fire that's burning off of Belle Point Parkway.

Right now, multiple fire crews are on the scene.

Viewers sent photos and video of the fire, which shows that the roof of the house has been completely destroyed by large flames that's creating thick, black smoke.

Large flames and thick black smoke can be seen as firecrews work to put out a fire in Belle Point Parkway. Photo: Ali Davis.

The roof of the home where a large house fire is burning has been completely destroyed. Photo: Ali Davis.

Authorities have not released any additional information.

Stay with First Coast News as this story develops.

© 2017 WTLV-TV