Large house fire burning off of Belle Point Parkway

The Glynn County Fire Department is on the scene of a large house fire that's burning off of Belle Point Parkway.
Right now, multiple fire crews are on the scene.
Viewers sent photos and video of the fire, which shows that the roof of the house has been completely destroyed by large flames that's creating thick, black smoke.
Authorities have not released any additional information.
