Large fire destroys boat and power sports store

GLYNN CO, Fla. -- A large fire destroyed the main facility and dozens of pieces of equipment at Bargeron Powersports and Marine of Brunswick early Tuesday morning.

According to officials, the fire was declared under control over an hour after the first arrival. Most of the inventory and the main facility are destroyed. Glynn County Fire is currently investigating the cause.

