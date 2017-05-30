WTLV
Close

Large fire destroys boat and power sports store

Brunswick fire

WTLV 11:36 AM. EDT May 30, 2017

GLYNN CO, Fla. -- A large fire destroyed the main facility and dozens of pieces of equipment at Bargeron Powersports and Marine of Brunswick early Tuesday morning. 

 

According to officials, the fire was declared under control over an hour after the first arrival. Most of the inventory and the main facility are destroyed. Glynn County Fire is currently investigating the cause.  

© 2017 WTLV-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories