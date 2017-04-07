Large brush fire forces evacuations near Orlando attractions

PHOTO: Michelle Meredith/WESH 2 Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — A fire that sparked Friday morning spread to nearby vegetation and came close to an International Drive apartment complex.

Fire officials said the blaze had initially been contained, but flared up for a second time.

As of 1:15 p.m., the fire had grown to between 300 to 400 acres, Florida Forest Service Officials said.

Several units at a nearby apartment complex have been evacuated and Orange County fire officials said about 40 rooms at the Sheraton building have been evacuated.

The fire started as a transformer fire, officials said.

Fire crews are on the scene at Cumberland Park Apartments off I-Drive where the fire has jumped onto the property.

Crews with the Florida Forest Service and Orange County Fire Rescue are battling the fire.

