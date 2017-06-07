Killer found guilty in retrial for death of teen

Fredrick Wade is shown in a Duval County Courthouse courtroom in this April 24, 2012 Florida Times-Union file photo.

He was 19 when he was arrested for the murder of a teen girl in downtown Jacksonville back into 2011. Six years and two trials later, Fredrick Lee Wade was found guilty Wednesday of the murder of Kalil McCoy.

Her body was found in a ditch outside her mother's daycare in June of 2011. She was still in school at Andrew Jackson High School. Wade was her classmate.

Wade is now 25 and is awaiting sentencing after being found guilty of second-degree murder. It took the jury less than four hours to reach their conclusion.

His conviction was overturned in 2015 by a Florida appeals court on the grounds that the judge gave faulty instructions to the jury.

