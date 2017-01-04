JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Russell Tillis was back in court on Wednesday facing a judge for two separate cases.

The first charge against Tillis included assault and battery against officers. Most recently, Tillis has been charged with the murder and kidnapping of 31-year-old Jon Lynn Gunter whose body as found buried in Tillis' yard.

The long list of charges in both of these cases are inevitably stretching out his time in court. But on Wednesday pretrials were set -- and the prosecution made it clear that the homicide case is their top priority regardless.

Kevin Carlisle, Tillis' representation, told the judge his client wanted to remain silent today -- but there were several moments Tillis seemed like he very much wanted to say something -- almost raising his hand at one point.

The big issue from the defense in reference to the assault on officers, was a protective order motion they filed to prevent JSO's homicide unit from having contact with Tillis.

The judge has yet to make a decision on that motion, and the prosecution seemed to think there was no grounds for such an order.

As for the murder of Joni Gunter, the state is meeting with the lead detective Wednesday as they're going through the rest of the evidence and finish up their report.