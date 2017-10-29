Kevin Spacey apologizes to Anthony Rapp, comes out as gay

Left: Kevin Spacey at an interview in New York, May 2017. Right: Anthony Rapp at an awards ceremony in May 2014. (Photos: Getty Images)

Kevin Spacey has apologized to actor Anthony Rapp after Rapp accused Spacey of making sexual advances in an interview with Buzzfeed.

In a statement released Sunday night, Spacey also wrote, "I choose now to live as a gay man."

Anthony Rapp is in the Star Trek: Discovery series, and is known for his role in feature film adaptation of Rent and A Beautiful Mind.

Rapp told Buzzfeed in an interview published Sunday that Spacey made a sexual advance toward Rapp when the actors were both working on Broadway shows. The encounter was in 1986, and Rapp was 14 years old at the time.

Spacey apologized, saying he was "beyond horrified to hear [Rapp's] story" and that he does not remember it.

