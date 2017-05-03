Kerri Stewart resigns as Mayor Curry's chief of staff

Kerri Stewart resigned this week as chief of staff for Mayor Lenny Curry, marking the first departure from Curry’s inner circle at City Hall since he took office.

Curry received and accepted Stewart’s resignation on Tuesday.

“For nearly two years, Ms. Stewart served as chief of staff in the Curry administration, supporting and working for successful implementation of many of the mayor’s priorities for Jacksonville,” said Marsha Oliver, spokeswoman for the mayor. “Mayor Curry values the work that she has led and wishes her much continued success in her new role.”

In her resignation letter, Stewart said she had been “offered an opportunity I couldn’t turn down.”

“With pension behind us and you having already accomplished so much in your first two years in office, I believe the office is on a path to continued success under your bold leadership,” Stewart wrote.

She said her last day at the city of Jacksonville would be May 12.

