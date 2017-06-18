Justina Court shooting latest in string of crimes in Arlington

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office investigating a shooting off of Justina Court in Arlington.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Witnesses say a shooting that seriously injured a man on Sunday is the latest incident n a string of crimes that are on the rise in the Arlington neighborhood.



Police say they were dispatched to the 5200 block of Justina Court after getting reports of shots being fired before 3 p.m.



During their investigation, a victim from the shooting was found at UF Health Jacksonville, suffering a serious injury.



Neighbors say the potential shooter crashed into a sedan while fleeing from the scene.



The incident is the third reported shooting during a 48 hour period in the Arlington neighborhood.



The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says the community needs to connect with the department through its initiatives such as the Sheriff’s Watch membership program in order to help reduce crimes.



A description of the suspect responsible for Sunday’s shooting has not been released by the JSO.

