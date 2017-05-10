Jurors ask if Corrine Brown is responsible for 'everything' on her tax form

(Photo: Schindler, Anne)

Jurors want to know if Corrine Brown is legally responsible for everything on her tax form, even if she didn’t prepare it.

Court was called back into session to answer a question by the jury – their first question of the trial.

The handwritten note asked “if the defendant is responsible for everything on her filed taxes if she didn’t put everything on her tax form or tell the CPA or if she did not sign the tax form?”



The judge simply referred the jury back to the instructions they'd received.

"The only answer I can give to your question is that in instruction Numbers 15 and 16 the court has instructed you as how to evaluate the tax counts. You should follow those instructions."

Court is back in recess as the jury continues deliberations.

