Juror dismissed in Corrine Brown case; alternate brought in

U.S. District Judge Timothy Corrigan announced in court Wednesday morning that he found good cause to excuse juror 13 and will be seating an alternate juror in Corrine Brown's federal corruption case.

Corrigan says the jury must begin anew in their deliberations just as they did when they were first handed the case. "They must disregard those deliberations," he added, referring to everything they've been discussing this week about the case. The jury was asked to throw out 12 hours of deliberation and two days of work.

He brought in the first alternate juror to the courtroom to give them the same instructions he gave the jury back on Monday when they were first handed the case.

The alternate jurors are being kept at the courthouse in a separate part of the building and have been watching movies and waiting for the chance to join in deliberations.

Corrigan's office received a call from a concerned juror Tuesday night. That concerned juror brought up juror 13, who kept making references to 'higher beings' in relation to the case. Corrigan closed off the courtroom around 8:30 Wednesday morning to question the juror.

After almost two hours of sealed discussion, Corrigan decided to dismiss the juror.

Former congresswoman Brown is facing 22 charges relating to mail, wire and tax fraud. After eight days of testimony, the jury was handed the court on Monday.

