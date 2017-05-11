Judge orders no media contact with dismissed juror in Corrine Brown case

First Coast News was asked to answer questions at a Thursday hearing called by Judge Timothy Corrigan after the station notified the judge that one of our reporters had mistakenly left contact information at the home of a juror in the Corrine Brown case.



Shortly after court ended Wednesday, FCN contacted the judge’s assistant to let her know that the reporter left business cards at the home of a juror, believing it was the juror dismissed earlier in the day.



First Coast News explained that no contact had been made with the juror and apologized. The judge’s assistant notified First Coast News shortly after 8 pm that a special hearing would be held to allow attorneys from both sides to make further inquiry.

Both the federal prosecutor and Brown’s defense attorney’s felt no action needed to be taken and Judge Corrigan agreed, saying no action would be taken at this time.

At the end of the hearing, Judge Corrigan issued an order to prohibit the media from reaching out to both current and dismissed jurors. The jury then resumed deliberations.

In a statement, First Coast News President and General Manager, Rob Mennie said:

“Wednesday morning a juror was dismissed from the case involving Corrine Brown. First Coast News went to a home where we believed the dismissed juror lived. We knocked on the door and no one answered. We then left business cards at the door. We had no contact with anyone at the home.

Later in the day, we realized the address was actually the residence of a juror who was still seated. At that point, we immediately called the judge to make him aware of what happened.

At no time did anyone at First Coast News have any contact with the juror and to the best of our knowledge, the juror never attempted to contact First Coast News.

All of us at First Coast News deeply regret this error. We sincerely apologize to Judge Corrigan and to both parties.”

