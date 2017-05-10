WTLV
Juror dismissed, alternate added, in Corrine Brown case

Corrine Brown juror interviewed due to religious comments

First Coast News , WTLV 10:31 AM. EDT May 10, 2017

A juror has been removed and an alternate added to the jury in the Corirne Brown case.

According to our news partner the Florida Times-Union, a juror made a phone call over night to the court stating some concerns about another juror who has spent days speaking about "higher beings" and Corrine Brown. Judge Corrigan is now questioning the juror, who said they believe other jurors share their concern.

This means the jury will have to start deliberations from the beginning.

STORY: Verdict Watch: Highlights from the Corrine Brown trial

This is a developing story and we will have updates from the courtroom shortly.

