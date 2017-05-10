Juror dismissed, alternate added, in Corrine Brown case

A juror has been removed and an alternate added to the jury in the Corirne Brown case.

According to our news partner the Florida Times-Union, a juror made a phone call over night to the court stating some concerns about another juror who has spent days speaking about "higher beings" and Corrine Brown. Judge Corrigan is now questioning the juror, who said they believe other jurors share their concern.

This means the jury will have to start deliberations from the beginning.

BREAKING: Jury must start over, “begin deliberations anew’ @FCN2go — anne schindler (@schindy) May 10, 2017

BREAKING: A juror phoned the court last night over concerns about a fellow juror, who has for days discussed religion and Corrine Brown — Nate Monroe (@NateMonroeTU) May 10, 2017

Judge Corrigan interviewing juror who expresssed concerns about comments of another juror. Coutroom closed, media line the hallway @FCN2go — anne schindler (@schindy) May 10, 2017

This is a developing story and we will have updates from the courtroom shortly.

© 2017 WTLV-TV