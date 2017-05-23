CEO Nathaniel P. Ford Sr. provides an update on JTA's projects and initiatives.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The idea to convert Jacksonville's existing Skyway system to "autonomous vehicles" that will also run at ground level is gaining some steam.

On Tuesday, JTA held its third annual State of the Authority Address where its CEO, Nathaniel P. Ford Sr., gave an update on JTA's current projects and initiatives, including the Ultimate Urban Circulator. It focuses on modernizing and expanding the outdated Skyway system with autonomous vehicles, or driverless vehicles.

"We know we need to have a system to move people and move them efficiently for low cost, quickly, frequently and the current system of the existing Skyway won't do that," Ford said.

Last December, the Advisory Council first presented the idea of autonomous vehicles, along with expanding the Skyway to developing locations, such as Five Points, the Sports Complex, UF Health, Riverside and San Marco.

In January, the JTA board considered it among different options, such as opting for bus transportation or street cars to replace the Skyway, but it found that autonomous vehicles were "probably the most cost effective solution and rapid," Ford said.

"Immediately, we knew that the expansion of the current airway structure that we currently have is too costly... about $30 million to $40 million a mile," Ford said. "And the time it would take to build would be over a decade."

Ford said JTA's goal is to have autonomous vehicles operate both on the Skyway's current aerial structure, as well as within traffic on the streets.

"Getting to the ground level is the easiest way to do the expansion," Ford said. "The system we have now doesn't allow us to expand [those] areas that are developing."

Ford revealed that JTA doesn't know how much the project is going to cost at this point. The organization is still in the preliminary phases, he said.

However, JTA hopes it will be brought forth through a public-private partnership where an outside team would design, build, operate and maintain the system through a period of time. The team would bring their own funding plan to the JTA and JTA would pay them using its budget and finances. It's the same process JTA uses with its compressed natural gas facility.

"It allows us to accelerate in building a project and delivering it much sooner rather than waiting on state and federal funding," Ford said.

"We're proud where the Skyway is today, but we're very excited fro what's in store for the future."

