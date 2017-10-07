JSO: Wanted suspect, armed and dangerous

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help in locating a suspect who is wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and is believed to be in the Duval County area.

Lewis Clyde Jackson, 30, is considered armed and dangerous by JSO. The suspect is wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon out of another jurisdiction. Authorities, however, believe he may be in the area.

The suspect is described as a black male, around 5 foot 9 inches tall and weighs approximately 167 pounds.

If you or anyone you know has any information in reference to the location of this wanted suspect, JSO is asking you to contact them at 904-630-0500 or you can e-mail them at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.

Alternatively, you can remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000 by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

