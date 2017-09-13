JSO: Two men caught trying to steal power pole

Two men were caught trying to steal a power pole, according to JSO. Photo: JSO.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - What's the one thing you need to help with Hurricane Irma recovery efforts? Apparently, a power pole... at least a couple of guys in Jacksonville seemed to think so.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office arrested two men on Wednesday for trying to steal a JEA power pole, JSO said.

In the photo posted by JSO, it looks as if the men tried tying the pole to the top of their vehicle... not obvious at all. At this time, it isn't clear why they allegedly tried to steal it.

Of course, they were unsuccessful and were caught.

© 2017 WTLV-TV