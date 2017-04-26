WTLV
Close

WATCH LIVE: JSO to hold press conference about police-involved shooting

WTLV Breaking News

First Coast News , WTLV 2:34 PM. EDT April 26, 2017

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office will be holding a press conference at 2:45 regarding the police involved shooting that occurred last night. 

Police responded to a domestic dispute in the Springfield area and when they tried to arrest the suspect of the dispute, he became combative and grabbed a police officer's taser.

You can read more on the incident here.

© 2017 WTLV-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories