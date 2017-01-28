JSO searching for suspect after teen shot

A teen is recovering in the hospital this morning after being shot in the leg.
The shooting happened in the 2900 block of Burke Street around 2:30 a.m. this morning.
The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said they found a 17 year old boy with a gun shot wound to his right leg.
The teen says he was walking when he was shot by an unknown suspect.
At this time no arrest have been made.
