JSO searching for suspect after teen shot

WTLV 5:20 AM. EST January 29, 2017

A teen is recovering in the hospital this morning after being shot in the leg.

The shooting  happened in the 2900 block of Burke Street around 2:30 a.m. this morning.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said they found a 17 year old boy with a gun shot wound to his right leg. 
 
The teen says he was walking when he was shot by an unknown suspect.
 
At this time no arrest have been made.
 
 

