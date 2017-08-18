JSO provides an update on Westside shooting where 2 officers were shot

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
WTLV Breaking News
-
2 men shot in North Riverside
-
How to view solar eclipse without glasses
-
Robots used for knee surgeries at Mayo Clinic
-
Two officers shot on the Westside
-
Florida solar eclipse map: Aug. 21, 2017
-
Arlington home owner discovered house squatters
-
Free pet adoptions this weekend at JHS
-
Where to get solar eclipse glasses
-
Graphic video: Car slams into crowd at alt-right demonstration
More Stories
-
1 officer in critical condition, another officer…Aug 18, 2017, 11:42 p.m.
-
1 Kissimmee police officer fatally shot, second in…Aug 19, 2017, 1:14 a.m.
-
1 dead, 1 injured following shooting in North RiversideAug 18, 2017, 6:09 p.m.