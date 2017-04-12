JSO officer injured after pursuit ends in crash

A JSO officer was taken to the hospital after a chase ended with a crash.

The chase started around W. 8th St. and Blue Ave. when the officer tried to stop the suspect's vehicle for failing to maintain a single lane. The chase continued to the intersection of W. 13th St. and Pullman Ave. when the suspect made a turn and crashed into a tree. The officer attempted to turn as well, but crashed into the garage of a home.

JSO said the suspect fled on foot and was apprehended a short distance away. A woman and child were in the suspect's vehicle: both uninjured. The officer suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

The woman in the vehicle were taken to police headquarters to be interviewed.

