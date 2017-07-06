JSO officer helps out citizen in need outside the line of duty

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Officer Terrance Hightower with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office had a simple message after seeing a man riding his bike with only one functional tire.

Remember who you are. I saw this guy today. He was just doing what he has to do, the right way. Sometimes you just have to help someone. He had no idea I was going back to his house later, after work, with two new tires for his bike.

Officer Hightower saw this man and then went to the store to buy, out of his own pocket, a new bike tire for him. What a hero. This awesome man also won the life saving award from UF Health for tying a tourniquet around the leg of a man who had been shot. Wow.

