JSO officer arrested, charged with DUI

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A 28-year-old police officer was arrested and charged with a DUI last Friday after he was caught driving more than two times the legal limit, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Carl Edwin Frederick was seen driving all over the southbound lanes near the 2300 block of Philips Highway around 1:30 a.m., the arrest report stated.

According to the report, he veered all the way from the right side of the road, suddenly jerked left, straddled both lanes for several blocks before making a U-Turn and stopping at 2947 Philips Highway.

Officers approached Frederick in his vehicle and observed that he had bloodshot and watery eyes, was sweaty, appeared dazed and confused, slurred his speech and slowly interacted with the officer. He did a breathalyzer test, which resulted in a blood alcohol level of .184 , the report stated. The legal limit in Florida is .08.

He told the officer he was heading to his Westside home from a bar in Riverside, but didn't recall how he ended up on Philips Highway.

A DUI unit was called to the scene and he was placed under arrest.

The arrest report said he last worked three weeks ago.

