JSO motorcycle Officer involved in car accident on MLK Dr.

Police lights.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- A Jacksonville Sheriff's Officer was involved in a car crash on Martin Luther King Drive and New Kings Road.

Police said that around 8 a.m. Gary Van Looven, a motorcycle officer and 15-year veteran of JSO, was attempting to pull over someone who was speeding. As Van Looven followed the vehicle that was speeding, he lost control of his bike and went into a grassy area and hit a curb.

He was thrown from his bike and rolled a couple of times. According to witnesses, he was unconscious for a short time following the accident.

Spokesperson for the Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department said that he was taken to a local hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

© 2017 WTLV-TV