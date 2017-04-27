JSO: Missing 11-year-old boy found safe

JSO

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has located James D. Morgan, Jr., 11, who was previously reported missing on Jacksonville's Westside.

Police say the 11-year-old left his home at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 26, 2017 with the pretense of hanging out in the neighborhood and has not returned home.

The victim is known to frequent the Breakers Trailer Park and areas surrounding the 9100 block of Normandy Boulevard, police report.

He was last seen in the 8500 block of Country Creek Boulevard wearing black pants and a blue shirt and is believed to be on his green/black BMX style bicycle.

#JSO glad to announce James Morgan, the missing juvenile reported earlier, has been located safe. Thanks for all the RTs. — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) April 27, 2017

