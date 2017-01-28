JSO investigating Northside shooting

Police lights.

JSO is investigating a shooting on Jacksonville's Northside that left one man injured.

The shooting occurred on West 30th Street and Wilson street, however, police say the victim drove to West 19th street where he was located by JSO deputies.

The victim was transported to UF Health with non-life threatening injuries.

If you have any information about this shooting you are asked to contact JSO.

