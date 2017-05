JSO is investigating an undetermined death on the city's northwest side.

JACKSONVILLE (WTLV, WJXX) -- One elderly woman is dead, and another is fighting for her life after a fatal house fire on the northwest side of town early Friday morning.



The fire happened at 2500 Rickenbacker St and 2600 Henrietta St.

Investigators are still on scene trying to determine the cause of the fire.

