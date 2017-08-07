JSO fighting car burglaries, gun thefts with '#9PMRoutine'

Over the past week, 10 guns were stolen out of 80 unlocked vehicles, all within a week in Duval County, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

The stat made for a popular post on the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office social media pages as part of their nearly two-month long "#9PMRoutine" campaign; meant to remind people to lock their car doors and to take valuables, especially guns, out of their vehicles every night at 9 p.m.

In the last two years, JSO said that more than 1,000 guns have been taken from unlocked vehicles. On Monday, they recovered a stolen gun during a traffic stop. The gun had been missing for more than seven years.

"I had no idea it was going to take off," Jacksonville Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Melissa Bujeda said in regard to the hashtag's popularity.

The "#9PMRoutine" was an idea borrowed from the Pasco County Sheriff's Office. The initiative took hold there and is beginning to do so in Jacksonville, Bujeda said.



"On social media we're having a great amount of people reaching back to us. It's being shared in their neighborhood groups on Facebook and on Nextdoor," she said.



It's not only locals using the hashtag on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook; it's also people out of state and out of the country.



"We've had one from Barbados on our Instagram, some in the Caribbean, Canada, we've had Mexico, we've had one person comment from Europe," Bujeda said.



In just six months, JSO said Pasco County's "#9PMRoutine" led to a 50 percent decrease in unlocked car burglaries. JSO is hoping for similar results and said their campaign has already made a difference.



"Every two weeks when they pull the numbers for unlocked car burglaries, we are seeing decreases, and those decreases are going to keep getting bigger and bigger as long as that keeps happening," Bujeda said.

© 2017 WTLV-TV