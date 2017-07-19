JSO: Dispute between neighbors turns deadly

Dispute between neighbors turns deadly on Jacksonville's southside.

JACKSONVILLE (WTLV/WJXX) -- The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man is shot and killed on the city's southside.

Investigators said they received a call about a shooting just after midnight Thursday.

Police said when they arrived, the found the victim dead outside of a home on the 3500 block of Peach Drive.

Detectives said it appears there was an ongoing dispute between neighbors, which escalated to a shooting. The apparent shooter is the one who call 911.

The shooter has been detained and is being interviewed, along with several witnesses.

The victim is a man in his 30's.

This is a developing story, and we will bring you updates as they become available.

© 2017 WTLV-TV