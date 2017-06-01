JSO director to become Atlantic Beach's next police chief

(Provided to Florida Times-Union by Generation W)

(Florida Times-Union) -- Atlantic Beach city staff picked Michelle Cook, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Director of Patrol and Enforcement, as the city’s police chief.

The selection ends a nearly year-long search by the city since former police chief J. Michael Deal resigned in August to become the Winter Park chief of police. The position was re-advertised in March after the city hired Kevin Hogencamp as interim city manager.

Cook’s appointment won’t be official until the Atlantic Beach Board of City Commissioners approves Cook during its upcoming board meeting June 12.

The city offered the position with an annual salary of $102,645, along with a $25 a month phone allowance and a take-home car.

Cook started her career in law enforcement as a patrol officer with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office in 1992. She has moved up the ranks to several assistant chief positions, including Zone 1 commanding officer and the narcotics and vice units. She became director of professional standards — overseeing the training academy, recruiting, personnel, internal affairs and other departments — in 2015, and promoted to director of patrol and enforcement last year.

