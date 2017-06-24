JSO: Toddler in critical condition after falling into pool at Mandarin home

PHOTO: Stephanie Kim

A toddler is in critical condition after falling into a pool in a Greenland neighborhood, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

JSO said the child suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital. JSO would not give an exact age of the child.

Neighbors told First Coast News that the family moved in recently.

JSO was called to 11828 Collins Creek Drive at 1:07 p.m. on Saturday. Homicide is following up involving the circumstances of the incident.

