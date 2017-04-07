WTLV
JSO asking for information from accident with gasleak in NW Jax

First Coast News , WTLV 10:28 PM. EDT April 07, 2017

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- An accident on Soutel Dr. and Sibbald Rd. had a large gas leak, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

The leak has since been cleaned up, but the roads were closed and residents in the area were evacuated because of the leak. The car was safely removed.

 

JSO is asking that anyone who has any information about this crash contact them at 904-630-0500

