UPDATE: Damauriyus Jemaine Wilson has been located safe. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office did not provide any additional details.
An 8-year-old child was reported missing late Thursday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.
Damauriyus Jemaine Wilson was last seen in the 10000 block of Regency Drive around 7 p.m. Thursday. JSO said the child took brownies without permission and ran away because he thought he would get in trouble.
Wilson was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jeans and no shoes. He's 4' tall and weighs 75 lbs.
If you see him, call JSO at 904-630-0500 right away.
