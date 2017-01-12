Damauriyus Jemaine Wilson, 8

UPDATE: Damauriyus Jemaine Wilson has been located safe. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office did not provide any additional details.

Posted at 12:15 a.m.

An 8-year-old child was reported missing late Thursday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Damauriyus Jemaine Wilson was last seen in the 10000 block of Regency Drive around 7 p.m. Thursday. JSO said the child took brownies without permission and ran away because he thought he would get in trouble.

Wilson was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jeans and no shoes. He's 4' tall and weighs 75 lbs.

If you see him, call JSO at 904-630-0500 right away.

(© 2017 WTLV)