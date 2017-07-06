John Morgan files suit against State of Florida over marijuana bill

John Morgan, who supports the legalization of medical marijuana, said the medication helped his father in his final days.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The personal injury attorney out of Orlando turned spokesperson and advocate for medical marijuana filed a promised lawsuit against the State of Florida on Thursday for a “smokeless” cannabis bill that was recently signed into law by Gov. Rick Scott.

John Morgan made promises to both the citizens of Florida, as well as legislators in Tallahassee, that he would sue the state for a revamped and trimmed up cannabis bill that hit the floor during a special legislative session in June.

Morgan says the two biggest flaws he saw with the bill, which aimed to implement Amendment 2, were the limitations placed on doctors who want to treat patients with medical marijuana and the ban on all smoking of it.

“But for that, I would not be here,” Morgan told First Coast News in a phone call on Thursday.

“If they had left that alone, I wouldn’t be flying to Tallahassee today. But, I warned them and so I believe promises made are promises that need to be kept. This will be my final issue dealing with medical marijuana.”

Heading to Tally in the morning to file suit against the state on behalf of the citizens & patients of Florida!!#NoSmokeIsAJoke pic.twitter.com/Z72PlFYQdd — John Morgan (@JohnMorganESQ) July 5, 2017

The lawsuit Morgan filed Thursday in Leon County was on behalf of the Florida-based political action committee People United for Medical Marijuana, which Morgan currently chairs. The PAC led a major campaign in 2016 advocating for the passage of Amendment 2.

Ever since initial framework for the implementation of Amendment 2 was issued by the Florida Department of Health, Morgan and his former campaign manager Ben Pollara have been condemning the state for its passive response to an initiative that received an overwhelming response from Florida voters.

After a bill that would have implemented the amendment failed during the regular legislative session due to a difference of opinions on dispensary caps, Morgan called on Gov. Scott to appoint a special session to address the issue.

Florida Sen. Rob Bradley and Rep. Ray Rodrigues would inevitably reintroduce separate medical marijuana bills during a special session in June that was called by Gov. Scott over education and economic development issues. To some surprise, a marijuana bill was enrolled and later signed into law by the governor.

Morgan, outspoken as ever, was not hesitant to voice his opposition to the bill that yet again did not include the smoking of marijuana in its legislative language.

“The Florida legislature decided to get involved in the medical use and that is not allowed,” Morgan said. “We clearly stated in the amendment that medical marijuana was not allowed to be smoked in public places. Meaning, it was allowed to be smoked in private places.”

Morgan says he has talked with a lot of patients who would benefit from the smoking of cannabis as opposed to other methods of consumption. Patients with ALS and epilepsy, according to Morgan, benefit more by smoking cannabis than vaporizing it, which is currently allowed under law.

Morgan says he plans to add the names of those patients to the list of plaintiffs in the lawsuit at a later date.

Some of the defendants currently listed in the suit: Florida Secretary of Health Celeste Philip, Director of the Office of Compassionate Use Christian Bax, Florida Board of Medicine Chairman James Orr, Florida Board of Osteopathic Medicine Chairman Anna Hayden.

Morgan, who has recently been seen discussing marijuana issues with the political strategist Roger Stone, brushes off the rumors that his interest in Florida’s medical marijuana legislation is solely a political stump for a future run at governor.

However, Morgan said he is financially capable and willing to make a run for governor if the timing is right and if Floridians show enough interest. For now, he's just watching the field and seeing how things play out.

“I think about it all the time and people come up to me all the time and you know, I know this, I know that there is nobody in Florida that would fight for the forgotten and the powerless like me,” said Morgan.

Morgan touts himself as a "capitalist with a capital 'C'" whose conservative values and skills in negotiating would help him transition party lines if he were ever step into the political spotlight more so than he already has. No doubt, his Blue Dog Democratic values and appearance would catch the eye of many who have grown weary of Scott.

“There are big issues that I feel strongly about such as the decriminalization of marijuana, potentially even the legalization of marijuana, fighting for public school teachers, restoring felons’ rights and most importantly a fair wage for people who work their asses off.”

