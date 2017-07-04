JFRD contained fire in abandoned building in Brooklyn neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department confirmed they are working a fire in the Brooklyn area.

First Coast News Crews are on scene right now and it appears the building that used to be Sam and Son's Sandwich Shop is on fire. It is a vacant building according to Jireh Rodriguez, with Elite Realty Group.

Authorities say that the fire started around 5:30 a.m. and took about an hour and a half to contain. There were 12 fire units on scene and about 35 firefighters, but they got it out without any issue. There is no word on the cause of the fire at this time.

JFRD confirms no one was inside building that burned. Cause not determined. Took 12 crews over an hour to contain. @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/H86IPPSrmu — Alex Osiadacz (@AlexOsiadacz) July 4, 2017

Several units on scene at a fire which blanketed the area with smoke @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/IdZXkuq765 — Joe Massa (@tvjoe12) July 4, 2017

