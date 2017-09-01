JFRD captain out on bond after arrest for battery

Sergio Ortiz.(Source: Facebook)

DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. -- A Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department captain was booked into the Duval County Jail Sunday on allegations of battery in Neptune Beach.

JFRD Capt. Sergio Ortiz was arrested Saturday and booked just after midnight Sunday. Ortiz posted $3,500 bond on Sunday afternoon and was released.

According to Neptune Beach Police, the domestic incident left minor injuries on the female victim who sustained red marks on her shoulder from allegedly being pushed several times.

Tom Francis with JFRD said Ortiz has been removed from field duty and has been reassigned to a 40-hour-a-week duty, which typically involves no contact with the general public.

According to the police report, both the suspect and victim were using alcohol at the time of the incident.

Ortiz has no previous criminal charges in Duval County and was promoted to captain in 2013.

