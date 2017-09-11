JEA issues precautionary boil water advisory in St. Johns County

Source: WPTV

JEA has issued a precautionary boil water advisory for roughly 1,300 customers in St. Johns County following Hurricane Irma.

On Monday, JEA announced that the boil water advisory affects those where water derives from the Ponce de Leon water plant:

2300 South Ponte Vedra Blvd

4400 Coastal Highway (State Road A1A)

Beachside Subdivision

Yellow Bill Subdivision

Tides Edge Subdivision

Turtle Shores Subdivision

Ocean Grande/Serenata Beach Condominiums

Beachwalk/Kingston Dunes Subdivision

South Beach Subdivision

The precautionary advisory is being issued due to low water pressure that occurred during Hurricane Irma.

Customers are advised to boil their water for at least one minute before they drink, use it in food preparation or cooking.

Customers also should flush water lines for three minutes after water returns to remove any air or sediments from the lines.

