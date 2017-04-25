Jax teen's artistic approach to prom

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Family pleads for pleading for information that could assist in the investigation into the murders of their loved
-
Smoke from large wildfire impacting Jacksonville
-
Developing story of boy killed by television
-
4 year old attacked by pitbull
-
Deal Guy: Double Your Food Freshness
-
Jaguars could be in the market for Jonathan Allen at No. 4, beat writer Mike Kaye explains
-
Pastor speaks out before child molestation sentencing
-
How could a government shutdown affect you?
-
Police searching for man in connection to homicide.
-
Mall melee in Orange Park
More Stories
-
Man beat up, shot and robbed at Sassy's Wings and moreApr 25, 2017, 8:22 a.m.
-
Dry conditions impact First Coast farmersApr 25, 2017, 8:14 a.m.
-
Jury selection continues Tuesday in Corrine Brown…Apr 24, 2017, 10:40 p.m.