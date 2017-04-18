Jax police release sketch of sexual battery suspect

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Employees glad to have saved 11-year-old girl
-
Tuesday afternoon press conference
-
Tax Day freebies and deals
-
JSO searching for armed sexual battery suspect
-
DWTS: Disney Night
-
WTLV Breaking News
-
WKYC Breaking Live Video
-
Search for Steve Stephens continues locally and nationally
-
Vitti takes the Detroit job
-
Motorcyclist identified
More Stories
-
Armed suspect wanted for sexual battery on Beach…Apr 17, 2017, 9:51 p.m.
-
Miami legislator swears at Jacksonville colleague,…Apr 18, 2017, 9:33 p.m.
-
Duval superintendent selected to head Detroit public schoolsApr 18, 2017, 7:36 p.m.