Jax First: Jacksonville Veteran gets first shipment of medical marijuana

A local veteran got his first shipment of low THC, high CBD medical marijuana at his Jacksonville home Tuesday afternoon.

New marijuana laws are taking effect from coast to coast in 2017. The expansion of who can use medical marijuana, known as Amendment 2, took effect Tuesday for Floridians.

That means medical marijuana can be used for a wider range of debilitating illnesses here in Florida after being approved by more than 70 percent of voters last year.

A local veteran got his first shipment of low-THC, high-CBD medical marijuana at his Jacksonville home Tuesday afternoon. It was the first time medical marijuana was delivered to a patient in Jacksonville.

A local veteran got his first shipment of low THC, high CBD medical marijuana at his Jacksonville home Tuesday afternoon.

Gabriel George says he battles excruciating pain everyday.

"I've done everything. I've done every pain pill, every muscle relaxer, every prescription pill you can find. I've had multiple surgeries," George explains.

In 2008, George, a U.S. Navy Veteran, says he was leaving bible study heading down Atlantic Boulevard when his motorcycle collided with a car.

"Right at 9A, someone pulled out in front of me. They didn't see me. I woke up three weeks later. I broke my C2, C5, 6 ribs, collar bones, scapula, both lungs collapsed..." says George.

Nearly 9 years later, George's right arm is still paralyzed. He suffers from a severe nerve damage and a minor brain injury.

In constant pain, George says his quality of life is dismal. Now he's taking the holistic approach to pain management, looking to Dr. Terel Newton of Total Pain Relief in Jacksonville.

"I'm very happy and excited," says Newton.

A local veteran got his first shipment of low THC, high CBD medical marijuana at his Jacksonville home Tuesday afternoon.

Newton prescribed George low-THC marijuana in the oil form. Newton says the side-effects of low THC marijuana is comparable to taking Tylenol, including upset stomach, headache, and dizziness.

"You don't feel anything in terms of a psychoactive affect," Newton says.

Which means the patient does not get high, according to Newton. The treatment comes from Knox Medical, a dispensary near Orlando.

Knox Medical will open five state-of-the-art dispensaries in early 2017 in Orlando, Gainesville, Jacksonville, Lake Worth and Tallahassee, according to a representative.

A 600-mg. bottle costs $90. Insurance doesn't cover the cost.

It's a bill George is happy is pay.

"I'm able to do more, smile more. I'm able to eat without it hurting or causing more problems. Especially getting back to doing things with my daughter," says George.

In Florida, medical marijuana is only available by oil, vapor or pill form. It is still illegal to smoke marijuana, medical or otherwise, in the state.